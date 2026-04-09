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McKinsey & Company’s research on organisational health has consistently shown that companies with strong people-centric practices dramatically outperform their peers. Organisations in the top quartile of organisational health have been found to be nearly three times more likely to deliver long-term financial outperformance than those at the bottom. Given such findings, culture and employee experience are increasingly shifting from being viewed as just ‘HR issues’ to being recognised as core business drivers.

This shift has become even more critical because the world of work has changed tremendously. Employees today are more informed, more values-driven and more mobile than ever before. Multiple studies estimate that voluntary attrition and disengagement cost organisations billions of dollars globally each year through lost productivity, recruitment costs and leadership gaps. From a Human Resources perspective, these losses are not abstract – they manifest in execution failures, reduced morale and exhausted management teams.

Responding to these pressures requires a fundamental rethinking of leadership assumptions. A people-first culture is often misunderstood as being soft or permissive, but in reality, it is one of the most demanding leadership choices a company can make. It requires clarity of purpose and deep investment in capability building. Organisations that systematically invest in employee development are significantly more resilient in the face of disruption because their people are equipped to adapt and not just comply.

In practice, this resilience comes from cultures that deliberately balance care with high performance standards. From my experience, the strongest people-first organisations raise expectations while providing the support needed to meet them. Clear goals, transparent decision-making and fair performance management systems create trust, which in turn, accelerates execution. Teams move faster when they are not second-guessing leadership intent.

There is also a compelling inclusion and diversity case that companies can no longer afford to ignore. Research by the Melbourne Business School shows that companies in the top quartile for gender and ethnic diversity are significantly more likely to outperform financially. Diverse and inclusive teams make better decisions and more effectively reflect their customers and partners. In African markets – where demographics skew young, and expectations for meaningful work are rising – people-first leadership has broader implications. Organisations are inherently skills builders and leadership incubators, and thus, when they invest in their people, they strengthen the ecosystems around them, ultimately benefiting entire value chains.

When this commitment is sustained and systematic, it often results in external recognition. I say this with conviction, as my organisation recently attained the overall 1st Runner-Up (Silver) Employer of the Year Award, conferred by the Federation of Kenya Employer Award, as well as the world-class Top Employer certification. Such recognition reflects deliberate, long-term choices to place people at the centre of performance – although it is a by-product of the strategy and not the goal.

The goal, from my perspective, is longevity because technology will change, business models will evolve, and competitive advantages will erode. But what endures is an organisation’s ability to learn, grow and lead responsibly. If we treat people as costs to be managed, that mindset will cascade. But if we treat them as the source of value creation and innovation, organisations will respond accordingly.

By Karimi Kiogora – People and Culture Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Kenya