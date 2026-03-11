Shares

YENGOLF and WIN Group Management Limited officially joined forces to elevate the country’s tournament and lifestyle golf experiences.

The partnership, unveiled during a press briefing on 10 March 2026 at Runda Mall, aims to professionalize the delivery, sponsorship, and media visibility of golf events across the region.

Under this new agreement, the two organizations will play to their specific strengths. YENGOLF will manage player mobilization and training, while WIN Group, an experiential marketing agency, will take the lead on event production and brand partnerships.

This collaboration arrives at a symbolic moment for YENGOLF. Later this month, the academy will graduate its 100th cohort of amateur golfers.

Over the last eight years, YENGOLF has introduced hundreds of entrepreneurs and professionals to golf through training.

The 2026 Roadmap: From Nairobi to Dubai

The partnership will hit the ground running with an ambitious 2026 calendar. Central to this is the Entrepreneurs Open series, which will visit some of Kenya’s most prestigious courses:

Date Event Venue 27 March 30th Entrepreneurs Open Kenya Railway Golf Club 14 August 31st Entrepreneurs Open Limuru Country Club 10 October 32nd Entrepreneurs Open Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort 12 December 33rd Entrepreneurs Open Muthaiga Golf Club

Beyond the local circuit, YENGOLF is expanding its reach internationally. From 3–13 June 2026, a business and golf delegation will head to Dubai and Malaysia. This trip is designed to facilitate trade engagements and industrial visits, including networking with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The partnership will also bolster the Golf & Grill series at Migaa Golf Club. Scheduled for 19 April, 12 July, and 13 September, these events combine the sport with social entertainment, providing a relaxed entry point for young professionals.

“This collaboration will help strengthen Kenya’s golf ecosystem while creating new opportunities for business networking within the sport,” both organizations stated in a joint release.