The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has officially invited applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill 217 positions across various departments. This recruitment drive is pursuant to Section 13 (2) of the ODPP Act No. 2 of 2013, which empowers the office to appoint and supervise staff to facilitate an impartial and efficient prosecution service.

Available Positions and Details

The vacancies range from legal and research roles to administrative and support staff. The bulk of the recruitment focuses on Prosecution Counsel.

S/No. Post Grade V/No. No. of Posts 1. Prosecution Counsel DPP 7 1/2026 140 2. Accountant DPP 8 2/2026 5 3. Supply Chain Management Officer DPP 8 3/2026 4 4. Research Officer DPP 8 4/2026 5 5. Audit Officer DPP 8 5/2026 2 6. ICT Officer DPP 8 6/2026 5 7. Public Affairs & Corporate Comm. Officer DPP 8 7/2026 5 8. Clerical Officer DPP 11 8/2026 25 9. Office Assistant III DPP 13 9/2026 26 Total 217

Application Requirements

The ODPP is an equal opportunity employer and specifically encourages applications from:

Persons with disability.

Intersex individuals.

Those from marginalized and minority communities.

Note: Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce original National Identification Cards and academic/professional certificates during the interview process.

How to Apply

The application process is strictly ONLINE. Hard copy applications will not be accepted.