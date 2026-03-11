The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has officially invited applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill 217 positions across various departments. This recruitment drive is pursuant to Section 13 (2) of the ODPP Act No. 2 of 2013, which empowers the office to appoint and supervise staff to facilitate an impartial and efficient prosecution service.
Available Positions and Details
The vacancies range from legal and research roles to administrative and support staff. The bulk of the recruitment focuses on Prosecution Counsel.
|S/No.
|Post
|Grade
|V/No.
|No. of Posts
|1.
|Prosecution Counsel
|DPP 7
|1/2026
|140
|2.
|Accountant
|DPP 8
|2/2026
|5
|3.
|Supply Chain Management Officer
|DPP 8
|3/2026
|4
|4.
|Research Officer
|DPP 8
|4/2026
|5
|5.
|Audit Officer
|DPP 8
|5/2026
|2
|6.
|ICT Officer
|DPP 8
|6/2026
|5
|7.
|Public Affairs & Corporate Comm. Officer
|DPP 8
|7/2026
|5
|8.
|Clerical Officer
|DPP 11
|8/2026
|25
|9.
|Office Assistant III
|DPP 13
|9/2026
|26
|Total
|217
Application Requirements
The ODPP is an equal opportunity employer and specifically encourages applications from:
- Persons with disability.
- Intersex individuals.
- Those from marginalized and minority communities.
Note: Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce original National Identification Cards and academic/professional certificates during the interview process.
How to Apply
The application process is strictly ONLINE. Hard copy applications will not be accepted.
- Official Portal: Visit the ODPP careers page at www.odpp.go.ke or apply directly via https://jobs.prosecutions.go.ke/.
- Deadline: All applications must be submitted by March 30th, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. (EAT).