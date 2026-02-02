Shares

Nairobi-based non-profit Book Bunk has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2025–2026 WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities. Selected from a record-breaking pool of 334 applications spanning 77 countries, Book Bunk is one of only five projects globally recognized for pioneering work in transforming urban life.

Over the past eight years, Book Bunk has dedicated itself to the monumental task of reimagining what the future of this and other public libraries could and should look like.

The WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities, supported by Stephen M. Ross, celebrates initiatives that offer practical lessons for creating sustainable and inclusive futures. This year’s theme focused on projects responding to the intersecting pressures of public health, climate risk, and inequality.

Book Bunk stands alongside four other visionary finalists from around the globe:

Atlanta Beltline (USA): Converting abandoned railways into green transit corridors.

Sistema Verde Urbano (Ecuador): Creating a 600-hectare continuous green network in Loja.

RISE (Indonesia): Implementing nature-based water and sanitation solutions in informal settlements.

Move As One Coalition (Philippines): A people-led movement for transport reform in Manila.

For Book Bunk, this selection validates a core belief: libraries are essential social infrastructure. By restoring historic sites like the Makadara and Kaloleni libraries, the organization has created safe, intuitive spaces where community programs—ranging from wellness and arts to ecology—can flourish.

The global recognition arrives at a pivotal moment. Book Bunk is currently rallying support for its most ambitious project to date: the restoration of the McMillan Memorial Library, Nairobi’s oldest public library.

The current focus is on the Children’s Section, with a fundraising goal of Ksh. 25 million. The aim is to create a dedicated sanctuary for young readers, fostering a new generation of thinkers and leaders through specialized programming and accessible resources.

How to Support

Book Bunk is raising Ksh. 25 million to finish the refurbishment of the McMillan Library. You can donate whatever you have here mchanga.africa/fundraiser/123953.

For partnerships or donations, friendraising@bookbunk.org.