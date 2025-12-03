Shares

RwandAir officially reinstated its direct service to Mombasa, Kenya marking the airline’s return to the coastal city after a six-year hiatus, with the route last operated in 2019.

The relaunch, which was celebrated at Moi International Airport (MIA), significantly enhances regional connectivity, tourism, and trade across East Africa.

Key details of the new service:

Frequency: Four weekly flights

Days of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, praised the development as a crucial step for tourism growth, particularly from the regional market.

“Opening new air routes like this is vital for boosting tourism from high-potential regional markets, including Rwanda. Last year, Kenya welcomed 957,750 tourists from Africa… We are aiming for an 18% growth in Rwandan visitors this year, and such enhanced direct connectivity is key to achieving that,” Chepkemei stated.

The CEO also thanked the Kenyan government for its support, noting its strategic investment in opening up the nation’s skies to more airlines and routes, which continues to stimulate the tourism sector.

The resumed service opens seamless and convenient access to Kenya’s world-renowned coastal destinations for Rwandan travelers seeking beaches, culture, and adventure.

RwandAir’s return aligns with Kenya’s broader strategy to grow inbound tourism and nurture regional partnerships. It also consolidates Kenya’s position as a regional aviation and tourism hub, following the recent welcome of other new international routes, including Air Dubai and Air Angola, alongside expanded services from Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines.