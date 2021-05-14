Shares

Visit Rwanda & RwandAir have been announced as the Basketball Africa League official partners for 2021.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) have announced a long-term partnership that makes Visit Rwanda a Founding and Host Partner of the annual BAL season.

This year’s season will be taking place on May 16th-30th in Kigali. Visit Rwanda will be showcased on BAL team uniforms, and the BAL and RDB will collaborate on youth development and social responsibility initiatives in Kigali during the season.

The partnership is aimed at showcasing Rwanda as a world-class tourism and investment destination and highlight Africa’s growing sports industry. Games will be played at the Kigali Arena, and the Kigali Convention Centre will serve as the practice facility for all 12 BAL teams.

In addition, RwandAir, Rwanda’s national carrier, will be the league’s Official Airline for the inaugural season and has facilitated travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff. RwandAir operates its fleets out of its Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. According to reports. the Airline has vaccinated all its staff and crew against COVID-19.

“As we set to tip off our league and make basketball history, teaming up with RDB and RwandAir reflects our belief that sports, and basketball in particular, can be an economic growth engine for the continent. Rwanda is leading the way for tourism in Africa, and this partnership will highlight an African continent that is creative, vibrant and ready to tell its story,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

Commenting on the partnership, Rwanda Development Board CEO Clare Akamanzi said, “We are thrilled to partner with the BAL as it gives us an invaluable opportunity to showcase the wonders of Rwanda. As a Founding and Host Partner, we will reach millions of basketball fans from all around the world and promote Rwanda’s natural beauty, budding sports tourism, and conducive investment and business environment.”

12 teams from across Africa will compete in the inaugural BAL season. The Kigali Arena will host all 26 games of the competition, with the first BAL Finals taking place Sunday, May 30.