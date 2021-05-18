Shares

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced a multiyear partnership with Flutterwave as an associate partner of the BAL. The inaugural BAL season tipped off at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa competing in the new professional league. The BAL Finals have been slated for Sunday, May 30.

Flutterwave was founded in 2016 and was recently named among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies. The company provides innovative payment solutions to more than 290,000 businesses and has an infrastructure reach in more 33 African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. The partnership will leverage the BAL and Flutterwave’s shared commitment to driving economic growth through the launch of a digital campaign that will provide select African MSMSEs with the opportunity to travel, connect and engage with other African markets.

“As a lifelong Basketball fan, I am excited that we are able to team up with the BAL as it tips off its inaugural season. There’s progress going on in Africa, and this is the time to tap into the enthusiasm of young people to unite the continent and open doors for young Africans through sports,” said Flutterwave Chief Commercial Officer Ifeoluwa Orioke.

“Technology plays an important role in basketball and our ability to make our content and products accessible and convenient for fans to consume,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

National league champions in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia earned their participation in the inaugural season. The remaining six teams, which come from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda, secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Regional Office Africa across the continent in late 2019.