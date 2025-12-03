Shares

The 14th Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival is scheduled to take place from December 3rd to 7th, 2025, in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County. This event is a celebration of the region’s rich cultural tapestry and a platform for unity, peace, and economic progress.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali extended a warm invitation to the public: “I want to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us our Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival. We’ll have the 14 communities in Marsabit County showcasing their culture and heritage. This year’s theme is celebrating our cultural heritage, rising in unity, strengthening partnership for peace and progress.”

The festival will feature a dynamic array of activities that immerse visitors in the pastoralist way of life:

Traditional Performances: Energetic traditional dances and storytelling sessions.

Unique Experiences: Camel processions and desert regattas.

Exhibitions: Artisan displays, cultural cuisine, and crafts.

Marsabit’s Diverse Communities, including the El-Molo, Rendille, Borana, Gabra, Samburu, Dasanach, Turkana, Burji, Garre, Somali, Sakuye, Konso, Waata, and Geri, will come together to share their unique stories, music, dance, and culinary delights.

June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), emphasized the festival’s strategic importance: “Loyangalani and the wider Marsabit region offers a unique blend of culture, adventure, history and natural beauty, making it one of Kenya’s most distinct tourism destinations. The striking landscapes around Lake Turkana has become popular for international filming, sightseeing, trekking, camping and cultural imagination thanks to the Turkana boy.”

The event is central to the Northern Circuit offering, linking Lake Turkana, the Cradle of Mankind, the Longalani Desert Museum, Mountain Sanctuary, and other historical sites.

Beyond cultural preservation, the festival serves as a powerful catalyst for local economic development by supporting:

Women’s groups and youth performers.

Local artisans and accommodation providers.

Small businesses in the region.

Governor Ali also highlighted the festival’s crucial role in fostering peace: “Through this festival, we have been able to stabilize the county. The conflicts that used to be experienced, have now stopped completely. Marsabit is now a 24-hour economy, where people go about their business without any interference or fear.”