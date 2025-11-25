Shares

Mars Wrigley Kenya has launched a new sugar-free gum production line at its Athi River facility. This expansion is supported by a planned $33 million (Ksh. 4.279 billion) investment over the next three years. This builds on the over $70 million the confectioner has already committed to the country.

The new line positions Kenya as a key manufacturing and export springboard for the vast Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, transforming the Athi River site into a critical supply point.

The establishment of local sugar-free gum manufacturing represents a major break from Mars Wrigley’s traditional supply model. Previously, all sugar-free gum for the region was sourced from the company’s facility in Poland (POZ).

By shifting production to Kenya, Mars Wrigley achieves several critical goals:

Reduced Lead Times: Products will reach African and Middle Eastern consumers much faster.

Supply Chain Resilience: The company reduces its dependence on long-distance European imports.

Regional Supply: The facility will now supply the Orbit brand of sugar-free gum across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Extra brand to Arabic-speaking markets, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider Gulf.

Speaking at the launch, Ismael Bello, General Manager for Mars Wrigley in Sub-Saharan Africa, underscored the strategic rationale behind the decision. “The decision to manufacture sugar-free gum in Kenya for the first time signals our confidence in the country’s potential as a regional hub,” Bello said. He added that the investment will significantly boost the company’s ability to supply “high-quality, affordable products” while simultaneously supporting Kenya’s export performance and contributing to job creation.

Plant Director, Mr. Mustaffa Bin Kamaludin, highlighted the advanced nature of the expansion. “Our new sugar-free gum line integrates state-of-the-art technology that will help enhance efficiency and elevate our sustainability performance,” said Mr. Kamaludin. “But more importantly, the line deepens our commitment to developing local talent and positioning Kenya as a center of excellence in confectionery manufacturing.”