Shares

Students at St Patrick’s High School, Nairobi, have received a significant boost to their academic and digital learning following the donation of 30 new laptops and the renovation of their computer lab by Mars Wrigley Kenya.

This initiative is part of Mars Wrigley’s broader commitment to community engagement, designed to bridge the digital divide and ensure students are prepared to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ismael Bello, Mars Wrigley General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized the importance of access to technology.

“At Mars Wrigley, we believe in making a difference in the communities where we serve, and we recognize that access to digital tools and a conducive learning environment are essential,” said Bello. “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore, and develop their digital literacy, and we are proud to partner with St. Patrick’s High School to create an environment where students can thrive.”

Mars Wrigley Kenya continues to invest in initiatives aimed at expanding schooling and learning opportunities across the country.

Madam Prisca Ochieng, the Principal of St. Patrick’s High School, accepted the donation, noting the lasting impact it will have on the students’ futures.

“Your donation here today will have a lasting impact on our students,” said Madam Ochieng. “Access to technology is critical for learning, research, career preparation, and so much more. Your generous support will be instrumental in our efforts to achieve full digital literacy for our students.”

The new laptops will be immediately integrated into the revamped computer lab, providing students with the tools needed to succeed in their modern education.