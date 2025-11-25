Shares

A group of prominent Kenyan influencers have ignited a firestorm of controversy after travelling to Israel on what appears to be a state-sponsored trip amidst the ongoing conflict with Palestinians. They include musician Kambua, Kalekye Mumo, Kestin Mbogo, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mimo Karanja, Sarah Njoroge, Susan Grace, Mwende Macharia, Anjili Laura, GadWilliam Kiragu Kimani, and Caleb Kiragu,

The influencers have been publicly tagging the Israeli Embassy in Kenya, suggesting official facilitation and endorsement of the visit by the Israeli state.

The journey, branded by several participants as a “Christian homecoming” or pilgrimage to the Holy Land, has drawn sharp criticism from the Kenyan public. Commentators and social media users have expressed deep disappointment, viewing the trip as a tone-deaf exercise in public relations that disregards the severe humanitarian crisis and loss of life in Palestine.

A key point of contention has been the perceived juxtaposition of the trip’s religious framing with the political realities of the visit. While for many Kenyan Christians, visiting biblical sites holds deep spiritual significance, critics argue that the trip, being state-sponsored, effectively serves as an endorsement of the Israeli government’s actions.

“It’s funny that most are Christians and are tagging the campaign as a Christian homecoming trip while Israel is an ethnostate that doesn’t support Christianity,” noted one user, highlighting the political distinction between the Holy Land’s spiritual history and the modern State of Israel’s identity.

The most intense scrutiny has been directed at influencers with prior records of humanitarian advocacy. Musician Kambua and media personality Kalekye Mumo, among others, are cited as prime examples.

Critics argue that their decision to seemingly align with the state of Israel, at a time when thousands of Palestinian children have been killed in bombings, represents a fundamental contradiction of their public humanitarian stance. The backlash centers on the accusation that the influencers are prioritizing a sponsored opportunity over universal human rights concerns.

The trip underscores a frequent tension in international relations: the use of cultural and religious ties as a form of public diplomacy. By hosting well-known figures from countries like Kenya, the Israeli government seeks to foster positive international narratives and counter negative press related to the conflict.

However, in Kenya, where public sentiment generally leans towards solidarity with the Palestinian cause, often drawing historical parallels to African liberation struggles, the influencers’ participation has been interpreted as a betrayal of regional and moral solidarity.