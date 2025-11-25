Shares

JUBA Express has announced a partnership with Airtel Money Uganda to launch a cross-border payments solution.

Ugandans can send money to over 100 countries across all continents directly from any mobile phone. It is powered by a simple USSD code: *185*1*4# .

Mr. Japhet Aritho, the Airtel Money Director, stated, “Through our partnership with JUBA Express, we are taking Airtel Money beyond our borders, making international transfers faster, safer, and more affordable for our customers.”

Mr. Hassan Abdalla, the JUBA Express Country Director, reiterated, “This partnership marks a major leap forward for financial inclusion and customer-centric product development.”

Mr. Sitati Dawo, the Innovations and Markets Lead at JUBA Express, emphasized, “This nifty solution is built on the principles of simplicity, affordability, and accessibility. With USSD technology, anyone with a basic phone can now access secure, affordable, and instant international transfers to mobile wallets, bank accounts, and for cash pick-up to over one hundred destinations outside Uganda. This truly democratizes access.”

JUBA Express is a Ugandan fintech and remittance company with a presence in over 120 countries.