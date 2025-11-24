President William Ruto has signed the Government Owned Enterprises Bill 2025, into law, marking a significant overhaul of how State-owned entities in Kenya are established, governed, and managed. The new Act aims to enhance corporate governance, transparency, and, crucially, the commercial viability of these institutions.
The key feature of the new legislation is the transition of existing Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs)—formerly known as State Corporations—into public limited liability entities under the Companies Act, Cap. 486.
Under this new dispensation, a Government Owned Enterprise (GOE) is strictly defined as a self-financing and self-sustaining company engaged in commercial activities in one of the following circumstances:
- It is wholly owned by the Government.
- The Government owns more than fifty percent of the share capital.
- The Government has assigned financial and operational powers to the entity to carry on a business activity.
The Act mandates a commercially focused management framework:
- The Board of each GOE is required to adopt an annual business plan.
- This plan will form the basis of the annual performance contracts signed between the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and the GOE’s leadership.
One of the most impactful sections of the new law is Section 29, which addresses the tricky balance between commercial viability and public mandate.
The Last Mile Connectivity Project (LMCP), which saw the launch of Phase IV at the start of 2025, is a major government initiative aimed at accelerating electricity access in rural and underserved areas.
- LMCP as a PSO: Connecting households in remote areas, especially those that generate low revenue, is often non-financially viable for a commercial entity like KPLC. This makes the LMCP a classic Public Service Obligation (PSO).
- The Conflict: Under the new Act, KPLC cannot use its own commercial revenues to sustain such a project without full and separate compensation from the National Treasury. Indeed, Parliament and sector stakeholders have long noted that KPLC is owed billions by the government for unreimbursed costs related to rural electrification.
The move strongly suggests that Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), which already undertakes significant Last Mile Connectivity projects, will be formally designated as the primary entity for these non-commercial ventures.
- REREC’s Mandate: REREC’s core mandate is to manage the Rural Electrification Programme Fund and promote renewable energy. It is already actively rolling out last-mile projects, often targeting public facilities and marginalized areas.
- Legislative Intent: The spirit of the GOE Act is to commercialize KPLC. Consequently, the non-commercial activities will likely be transferred entirely to REREC or a similar entity, or KPLC will execute them only under strict, fully subsidized contractual agreements with the Government. This separation ensures that KPLC’s financial health truly reflects its commercial performance, while REREC focuses on the social mandate, funded by the relevant levy and budgetary support.
Schedule of Government Owned Enterprises
The Act formally lists the entities it governs, separating them into two main schedules.
FIRST SCHEDULE [s. 4(1)(b)]: LIST OF GOVERNMENT OWNED ENTERPRISES