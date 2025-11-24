Shares

M-KOPA has today released its first country specific Impact Report which is focusing on the Kenyan market. The company claims to have unlocked over Ksh. 207 billion in credit for 7 million customers in 5 markets since 2010.

Martin Kingori, General Manager, M-KOPA Kenya, commented: “Kenya has always been the beating heart of M-KOPA’s progress journey. Our report confirms that inclusive financing is transforming lives at scale. What matters most is the lived progress of Every Day Earners—more than half are now earning more.”

M-KOPA’s impact

Economic Contribution (2024 Figures) Details Taxes Contributed Ksh. 3.79 billion Local Procurement Spend Ksh. 20.3 billion Local Manufacturing Africa’s largest smartphone assembly facility in Nairobi, producing 2 million devices and training a new generation of skilled workers. Employment 1,320 direct staff and support for 14,000 sales agents, addressing youth unemployment.

M-KOPA is now expanding its model to sustainable transport:

5,000+ electric motorbikes have been financed for Boda Boda riders who lack access to traditional vehicle financing.

Rider Savings: Riders save an average of Ksh. 730 per day from reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

Higher Earnings: 66% of e-motorbike riders report higher earnings.

Climate Impact: The electric motorbikes cut harmful pollutants by over 90% compared to petrol bikes.

Brian Njao, General Manager – Mobility, stated: “Reaching 5,000 electric motorbikes demonstrates how M-KOPA’s flexible model makes expensive, income-generating assets accessible. This is financial inclusion meeting climate action.”