The AU-EU Youth Action Lab is thrilled to announce the launch of its second call for proposals. The new grant call, officially open since November 12, 2025, offers an opportunity for youth-led organizations, social enterprises, and innovators to access catalytic funding and essential technical support.

Building on the success of Cohort 1, which supported youth innovators across the continent, Cohort 2 will continue to invest in bold ideas that create scalable impact.

Youth organizations legally registered in one of the 12 specified African countries (Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe) or an European Union Member State are strongly encouraged to apply.

Eligibility

Youth-Led: Organizations where young people (age 18 to 35) are the primary decision-makers.

Legal Status: Legally registered in an eligible African country or EU member state.

Impact Focus: Projects must have clear governance structures and a strong commitment to social impact.

The Youth Action Lab offers financial support, mentorship, and access to networks to amplify impact. Four types of grants are available to support projects at different stages:

Grant Type Focus Funding Range Innovation Grants Designing, testing, or scaling new solutions for global issues (e.g., climate resilience, youth participation). €30,000 – €40,000 Entrepreneurship Grants Responsible growth of youth-led social enterprises combining a social/environmental mission with income generation. €30,000 Representation Grants Amplifying marginalized youth voices in local, national, and international policy discussions. €10,000 Cooperation Grants Fostering cross-continental collaboration between African and European organizations. €50,000

Key application dates

Potential applicants are encouraged to prepare early and participate in the upcoming informational webinars.

1. Official Launch: November 17, 2025

2. Webinars for Grant Q&A:

Innovation: November 20, 12:00 PM CAT

Entrepreneurship: November 20, 3:00 PM CAT

Representation: November 25, 12:00 PM EAT / 11:00 AM CAT

Cooperation: November 25, 2:00 PM CET / 3:00 PM CAT, and November 27, 11:00 AM CET / 12:00 PM CAT (More in January)

3. Application Deadline (Most Grants): January 7, 2026

4. Application Deadline (Cooperation Grant): February 12, 2026

5. Implementation Start: May – July 2026 (12-month duration)

For full details, application guidelines, and to submit your proposal, visit: aueuyouth.com.