The French Embassy in Kenya has officially announced the opening of applications for the French Language Assistant Program (Programme des assistants de langue) for the 2026-2027 academic year.

This is a unique, seven-month professional opportunity for young Kenyans to teach English in public schools across France, including its overseas departments.

Each year, the program reserves approximately 170 positions for Kenyan students, allowing them to gain valuable international teaching experience while immersing themselves in French culture.

Prospective candidates should note the following critical deadlines in the selection process:

Application Submission Period: November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

Pre-selection (File Review): January 2026.

Interviews: January to February 2026.

Interview Results Announced: May 2026.

Assignment Announcement: June 2026.

Who Is Eligible?

Nationality: Must be a Kenyan national. Age: Must be between 20 and 35 years old. Education: Must be currently enrolled in a higher education institution (university, TVET college, or Alliance Française). Academic History: Must have primarily completed their studies in Kenya. Language Proficiency: Must possess a minimum French language level of B1.

Application and Information Resources

Interested candidates are encouraged to utilize the following resources for detailed information and application submission: