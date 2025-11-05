Shares

Apple Authorized Reseller Salute iWorld has officially launched Apple’s latest mobile lineup in Kenya, introducing the highly anticipated iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. They will be launched alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

To mark the occasion and enhance the customer journey, Salute iWorld announced a Ksh. 5 million investment to revamp its flagship store at Village Market.

“The goal is to create a memorable environment where customers can explore, learn, and enjoy unique experiences while discovering a wide range of products,” said Vincent Onyango, Business Manager at Salute iWorld.

The store features a dynamic design with interactive displays and experiential zones.

Vivek Mehra, Managing Director of Salute Holdings Group, highlighted the powerful advancements packed into the Pro models.

“The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max represent a leap forward in mobile technology,” Mehra stated. “Built with an Apple-designed vapor chamber integrated into a durable, lightweight aluminum unibody, these models deliver Apple’s best performance yet, along with a significant boost in battery life.”

The devices are powered by the new A19 Pro chip. The Pro models feature three 48MP Fusion cameras (Main, Ultra Wide, and a new Telephoto). They boast the longest optical zoom ever on an iPhone at 8x.

Content creators benefit from new video features like ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock for seamless integration into professional production workflows. Both models feature a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover with three times better scratch resistance. For the first time, Ceramic Shield protection is also extended to the back. They are available in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver.

To make the new devices widely accessible, Salute iWorld has partnered with numerous financial service providers, including KCB Group, Standard Chartered Bank, NCBA Loop, I&M Bank, Flexpay, and Spotit, and also offers in-house payment plans.

Established in 2012, Salute iWorld is East Africa’s leading Apple Authorized Reseller, operating nine stores across Kenya in major locations, including Village Market, Westgate Mall, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Terminal A).

The phones are available for sale on their website and their stores and the prices are as follows:

iPhone 17 256GB – Ksh. 190,800.00

iPhone 17 512GB – Ksh. 248,360.00

iPhone 17 Air 256 GB – Ksh. 190,800.00

iPhone 17 Air 512GB – Ksh. 229,800.00

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB – Ksh. 364,000.00

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB – Ksh. 277,800.00

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB – Ksh. 306,000.00

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB – Ksh. 406,200.00

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB – Ksh. 319,120.00

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB – Ksh. 462,600.00

iPhone 17 Pro max 512GB – Ksh. 327,240.00

iPhone 17 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

Feature iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Display Size 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Resolution 2622×1206 pixels 2868×1320 pixels Processor A19 Pro Chip (with Vapor Chamber Cooling) A19 Pro Chip (with Vapor Chamber Cooling) RAM 12GB 12GB Base Storage 256GB 256GB Max Storage Up to 1TB Up to 2TB Rear Camera System Triple 48MP Pro Fusion (Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) Triple 48MP Pro Fusion (Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) Optical Zoom Range 16x (8x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out) 16x (8x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out) Front Camera 18MP Center Stage 18MP Center Stage Design / Build Aluminum Unibody, Ceramic Shield 2 (Front & Back) Aluminum Unibody, Ceramic Shield 2 (Front & Back) Video Playback (Max) Up to 33 hours Up to 39 hours Wired Charging Up to 50% in 20 mins (with 40W adapter) Up to 50% in 20 mins (with 40W adapter)

iPhone 17 vs. iPhone 17 Air specifications