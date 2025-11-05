Shares

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has been named the Best Tourism Board in Africa at the prestigious Africa Tourism Awards 2025 (The Balearica Awards), held on November 1st at the Hilton London Canary Wharf.

KTB triumphed over formidable competitors, including the Egypt Tourism Authority, South African Tourism, and the Rwanda Development Board, solidifying Kenya’s standing as a continental leader in destination marketing and promotion.

Further boosting Kenya’s profile, the Masai Mara National Reserve was honoured as the Best Safari Destination. This win came after fierce competition from renowned parks like the Serengeti and Kruger, underscoring the Mara’s unmatched wildlife experiences, particularly the annual wildebeest migration, and its pioneering community-focused conservation efforts.

Kenya’s success extended across multiple categories:

Best Tourism Video: The critically acclaimed campaign, “This is the Real Deal.”

Best Country Destination.

Best City Destination: For the capital, Nairobi.

Best International Airport: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

These collective commendations highlight the diversity of Kenya’s tourism appeal and its infrastructure excellence.

Speaking on the wins, Allan Njoroge, Acting CEO of KTB, emphasized the significance of the awards: “These accolades are a strong testament to Kenya’s extraordinary natural heritage and our commitment to sustainable tourism growth. The Masai Mara remains our crown jewel and one of the world’s premier safari destinations. Our recognition as Best Tourism Board reflects KTB’s innovative marketing strategies, strategic partnerships, and concerted efforts to grow visitor arrivals, boost revenue, and create millions of jobs for Kenyans.”

The awards ceremony coincided with the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where KTB led a vibrant Kenyan delegation. KTB utilized this global platform to promote Kenya’s diverse offerings and to forge new international partnerships.