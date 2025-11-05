Shares

HACO Industries Kenya Limited, in a powerful new alliance with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Nemlon Training Institute, has officially launched the HACO ElevateHER Initiative.

This transformative social enterprise program is explicitly designed to move women from refugee and host communities beyond vocational training and into sustainable, income-generating enterprises within the dynamic haircare sector.

The partnership launch was marked by the crucial handover of the first ‘Haco Kwa Mtaa’ model container to the community. This move dramatically underscores HACO’s commitment to fostering economic inclusion and resilience through tangible, enterprise-led solutions that unlock opportunities for women who are often marginalized.

HACO Industries Managing Director, Mary-Ann Musangi, emphasized the vital role of private sector collaboration with humanitarian bodies in driving sustainable development:

“ElevateHER is about moving from training to transformation — enabling women to translate skills into livelihoods and dignity into independence. Through this partnership, we are creating pathways for women to participate meaningfully in local economies, while fostering social cohesion and shared prosperity,” she stated.

The ElevateHER programme is focused on building the capacity of women trained in haircare and beauty through:

Tailored mentorship

Comprehensive business support

Direct access to market linkages

The new ‘Haco Kwa Mtaa’ container will serve as a community-based hub for training, mentorship, and micro-enterprise incubation. This model is a core part of HACO’s social sustainability framework, extending its impact far beyond manufacturing and directly into community empowerment and localized economic activity.

UNHCR representatives praised the partnership as a clear demonstration of how the private sector can provide durable solutions for displaced populations.

“ElevateHER represents a shared vision of inclusion. By equipping refugee and host community women with the skills and networks to thrive economically, we are building the foundation for self-reliance and long-term stability,” said Ms. Janet Pima, Senior Protection Officer, UNHCR.

The initiative directly aligns with national goals like Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and international targets such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically those focusing on Gender Equality (SDG 5) and Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8).

As part of the next phase, the partners plan to scale the ElevateHER model to additional counties and refugee-hosting regions. This expansion will integrate the initiative within the broader ‘Haco Kwa Mtaa’ network to establish self-sustaining, women-led enterprise ecosystems.

“Sustainability is not just a corporate goal; it is a shared responsibility. ElevateHER reflects our belief that when women rise, communities prosper,” Ms. Musangi concluded.