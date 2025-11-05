Shares

CorporateConnections, the exclusive, invitation-only global business networking forum for top-tier executives, has officially launched its chapter in Kenya.

Operating in 33 countries worldwide, CorporateConnections is uniquely tailored for leaders of enterprises with an annual revenue turnover of $5 million or more.

CorporateConnections-Kenya is spearheaded by a duo of seasoned entrepreneurs and accomplished business leaders, Lilian Gachoki and Nancy Githuku-Kihika. As the newly appointed National Directors who successfully secured the franchise rights, they are set to build and expand the platform across the country.

Mr. Rathi emphasized the strategic importance of the launch: “Kenya is entering a defining stage in economic development, and the role of high-performing organizations is more critical than ever before. The launch of CorporateConnections in Kenya raises the bar for what business collaboration can achieve in this market. It brings together business leaders not just to network, but to build strategic partnerships that can shape the future of industries.”

He added that the timing affirms the nation’s growing influence: “Kenya has solidified its position as a business and innovation hub on the continent. Launching CorporateConnections here is both a strategic and symbolic move, signifying the kind of economic leadership and global mindset the country is ready to project.”

CorporateConnections offers members a platform for curated, peer-level interactions, leveraging a globally recognized structure to foster trust, innovation, and meaningful collaboration.

“Being part of CorporateConnections-Kenya means stepping into a circle of leaders who are committed not just to business growth, but to driving impact with purpose,” said Lilian Gachoki, National Director. “We’re proud to bring this platform to Kenya and to set the stage for exceptional business-to-business engagement.”

Co-National Director, Nancy Githuku-Kihika, highlighted the depth of the opportunity: “Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem where leaders can connect, collaborate, and co-create value that extends beyond national borders. CorporateConnections is where great minds meet to make extraordinary things happen.”