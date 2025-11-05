Shares

More than 500 leading financiers, policymakers, infrastructure investors, and innovators from across the continent will gather in Nairobi this December for the Africa Investment Conference 2025 (AfIC 2025).

Scheduled for December 10–11, 2025, the conference is a collaborative effort, hosted by CFA Society East Africa in partnership with CFA Institute and CFA Societies across Africa, including those in South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, and Mauritius. AfIC 2025 is set to be a pivotal event, focused on harnessing African capital to drive the continent’s development trajectory.

Under the theme “Africa Investing in Africa: Solutions to Challenges,” AfIC 2025 aims to fundamentally reshape the investment narrative by looking inward. The discussions will center on three vital pillars for economic transformation:

Breaking barriers to intra-African capital flows.

Scaling infrastructure and innovation using African models and resources.

Building strategic alliances between African nations.

Arriving at a decisive moment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creating a unified market of 1.3 billion people, the conference offers a tangible opportunity to convert policy into shared prosperity.

“Africa is no longer looking outward for answers. The solutions we need already exist within the continent,” said Francis Nasyomba, CFA, President of CFA Society East Africa. “Ethiopia has mobilized domestic capital to expand infrastructure. Rwanda has leap-frogged through innovation. Egypt has built capacity through strong sovereign wealth strategies. The success stories are real—what we need now is to replicate and scale these models across Africa.”

Despite growing global confidence in Africa’s potential, only 16% of investments made in Africa originate from within the continent. AfIC 2025 is dedicated to reversing this trend.

The conference will draw thought leaders from sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions (DFIs), pension funds, capital markets authorities, and tech disruptors. The two-day program will feature expert panel discussions and an interactive case study to explore how assets like pension funds, insurance pools, and diaspora remittances can be optimized to unlock multi-billion-dollar capital flows across borders. This effort includes aligning policy frameworks and enhancing liquidity in financial markets to support scalable, inclusive growth.

Sustainable finance will be a key focus, addressing the imperative to balance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards with inclusive development.

“AfIC 2025 will shine a spotlight on the continent’s innovators in green bonds, carbon markets, climate resilience, and gender-focused financial inclusion—areas where Africa has shown leadership, despite limited capital inflow,” Mr. Nasyomba added.

More than a gathering, AfIC 2025 is a continental call to action. It is the platform where African-led ideas, African capital, and African alliances converge to deliver transformative investment outcomes, poised to redefine the continent’s growth trajectory through solutions that are homegrown and scalable.

The Africa Investment Conference (AfIC) serves as a platform for exploring investment opportunities, fostering cross-border collaboration, and driving sustainable economic growth. The inaugural AfIC 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.