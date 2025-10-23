Shares

Women for Women International (WfWI) has announced the appointment of Thelma Ekiyor as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ekiyor is a celebrated leader bringing 25 years of professional experience in international development, marked by a career focused on women’s economic power and social entrepreneurship.

Nunu Ntshingila, WfWI Board Chair, praised Ms. Ekiyor’s exceptional qualifications: “Among a shortlist of brilliant candidates, Thelma Ekiyor’s experience, talent, and leadership shone brightly. Her deep commitment to investing in women and supporting them to transform their lives and communities was crystal clear. We are incredibly grateful to our Board for taking part in an extensive interview process and to our colleague Marie Clarke who has led the organization as Acting CEO for the past nine months with immense dedication.”

A seasoned Nigerian leader based in the UK, Ms. Ekiyor has a distinguished track record of founding and leading innovative organizations across the sector:

SME.NG: She co-founded the largest all-women’s accelerator in Nigeria.

Afrigrants: She was a key figure in this organization, which provided financing for women’s micro-businesses.

Nigeria Office for Philanthropy and Impact Investing: She served as Chairperson for this office, which is domiciled in the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria.

TY Danjuma Foundation and the West African Civil Society Institute (WACSI) in Ghana.

Throughout her career, Ms. Ekiyor has built successful coalitions across the private sector, governments, civil society, and impact investors. She also co-chairs Women in Philanthropy & Impact (WIPIA), which supports African women’s leadership in philanthropy worldwide, and previously served on the International Advisory Board of the Global Centre on Responsibility to Protect (R2P).

Commenting on her new role, Ms. Ekiyor said her passion aligns perfectly with WfWI’s mission: “I am passionate about investing in women and creating opportunities that drive investment in social good. Women for Women International’s mission supporting women survivors of war and women-led enterprises is very close to my heart, and I am excited to be part of a team that is working to ensure every woman realizes her power and reaches her full potential.”