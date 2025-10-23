Shares

OPPO Kenya has today announced the launch of its latest addition to the A series device range, OPPO A6 Pro, in the Kenyan Market.

The OPPO A6 Pro Series will be available for pre-order starting today 23rd October 2025. It is be available across all OPPO brand stores, authorized dealers, and e-commerce platforms, including the OPPO Website, Jumia, and Kilimall. OPPO A6 Pro series will be available in two colors, Stellar Blue & Rosewood, at a starting price of KES 35,999. Each purchase will come with a One-Year liquid Protection Plan, One-year Screen Protection Plan and OPPO Enco Buds.

“In today’s world, smartphones have become the backbone of modern life, powering work, play, and everything in between. That’s what OPPO set out to do with the A6 Pro Series: bringing reliable power, rugged durability, and a seamless experience together with flagship-level features that are a cut above the rest. With an ultra-large battery, IP69 water and dust resistance rating, military-grade shock resistance, and smart system tuning,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya.

The highlight of the OPPO A6 Pro Series is its commitment to eliminating battery anxiety. Built around a high-density graphite cell, the massive 7,000mAh battery is engineered for extended use, promising up to 20.6 hours of continuous YouTube video playback or 29 hours of WhatsApp voice calls.

Beyond its size, the phone features 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology, allowing users to fully charge the device from empty to 100% in just 60 minutes. The company claims that the battery is designed for longevity, retaining over 80% of its original capacity after five years of typical use.

The OPPO A6 Pro Series comes with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, ensuring protection against high-pressure water jets and dust ingress. This is further supported by an internal build that features a unibody mid-frame and an AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy.

The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED Ultra Bright screen. With a 1,080 x 2,374 resolution and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, the screen is clear even under bright light.

OPPO’s AI LinkBoost 3.0,works to identify, switch, and accelerate networks, delivering improved stability in challenging environments. For gamers, the technology prioritizes online game traffic to reduce latency, while an exclusive AI Game Antenna maintains a strong signal even when the phone is held horizontally.

OPPO A6 Pro series specifications