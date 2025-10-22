Shares

Malengo has announced a significant funding boost to the tune of $12.9 million (Ksh. 1.6 billion) from The Shapiro Foundation.

Malengo is an NGO focused on enabling international educational migration and economic empowerment for young East Africans. It was founded in 2021 by Cornell University Professor Johannes Haushofer.

Structured as an impact investment, the funding will allow Malengo to expand its efforts, bringing vocational training and university sponsorships to over 700 students in Germany within the next three years. The new funding will scale existing work in Uganda and Kenya and expand operations into Rwanda, where Malengo has already launched its first cohort of 53 refugee scholars this year.

Malengo’s model demonstrates that educational mobility can dramatically increase lifetime earnings and financial security.

Since its launch, Malengo has enrolled over 500 scholars, providing them with the education, skills, and pathways needed for international careers in high-demand fields such as healthcare, IT, and skilled trades.

The average incoming student lives on just $1.40 per day before joining the program. The program prepares them for graduate jobs in Europe with starting salaries often exceeding $40,000 per year.

Through remittances sent home, the program transforms the lives not just of individual students, but of entire communities.

“Malengo is addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time by creating a durable solution and a path to self-reliance for refugees… We have seen the extraordinary progress Malengo has achieved over the past several years, and that success is exactly why we are deepening our commitment. Malengo combines clarity of vision with integrity, execution, and measurable impact, and we are proud to stand alongside them at this pivotal stage in their growth,” said Ed Shapiro, Trustee of The Shapiro Foundation.

Professor Haushofer, Malengo’s Founder & CEO, added, “This new investment by the Shapiro Foundation will enable us to expand into a new country, strengthen our existing programs, and transform thousands of lives.”

Malengo utilizes a sustainable Income Share Agreement (ISA) model. Under this approach:

Scholars receive full upfront financial support, covering all costs, including school fees, living expenses, language classes, and mentorship.

Repayments only begin once scholars graduate and secure jobs earning above a minimum income threshold, ensuring no financial burden during low-income periods.

“Malengo is more than just a scholarship program, it’s a community that believes in young people from underprivileged backgrounds and gives them the tools to dream big and achieve those dreams in Germany,” shared Hellen Akubac Lual, a Malengo Scholar.

Malengo, supported early on by investors including Givewell and Open Philanthropy, operates with a dedicated team of 20 full-time staff across East Africa and Germany.