Dubai based carrier Flydubai marked a new chapter in Kenya’s aviation sector yesterday as its inaugural flight touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), carrying 80 passengers. The airline is the fifth international carrier to launch a new route to Kenya in the recent past.

The new service will operate four-weekly flights to Nairobi, complementing the airline’s existing daily service to Mombasa, increasing Flydubai’s total weekly flights to Kenya significantly.

The government and tourism stakeholders hailed the new route as a critical link between East Africa and one of the world’s most important commercial centres.

In a speech read by the Kenya Tourism Board’s Acting CEO, Allan Njoroge, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano emphasized the route’s strategic importance:

“Dubai today stands as one of the world’s most important aviation and business hubs, connecting destinations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Through this new service, Flydubai is bringing that connectivity closer to Kenya, allowing our businesspeople and entrepreneurs easier access to international markets and offering seamless connections for travellers.”

CS Miano noted that the timing aligns perfectly with Kenya’s strategic focus on the Middle Eastern market, which has demonstrated remarkable growth. Kenya welcomed over 42,000 visitors from the Middle East in 2024, representing a 15 percent increase from the previous year, with the UAE accounting for a large share of that growth.

“Travellers from the Gulf region seek authenticity, adventure and high-quality experiences which Kenya offers in abundance,” Miano added, stating that the new service is expected to enhance Kenya’s goal of reaching 5.5 million visitors by 2027.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at Flydubai, termed the maiden flight into Nairobi a “major boost to trade and tourism” for Kenya.

“Kenya has a lot of potential and with this new route, we are optimistic of increasing the frequency of flights to daily for both Mombasa and Nairobi,” Al Ghaith said, underscoring the long-term commitment to the market.

Nicanor Sabula, CEO of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), welcomed the increased air connectivity and challenged the industry to capitalize on it.

“This is the fifth airline this year only, it is commendable. I now want to encourage our travel agents to take full advantage of these new opportunities to package the destination better, in order to attract more travellers.”

Flydubai’s Nairobi entry follows the successful launch of its Mombasa service, which began in January 2024 and has already expanded to daily operations. The airline now serves 12 destinations across Africa.