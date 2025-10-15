Shares

Software Group and ELM Company have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the GITEX Global 2025 event in Dubai.

The agreement establishes a Fintech collaboration focused on deploying emerging technologies and digital infrastructure within top-tier government institutions.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will combine their expertise to co-launch digital products and consulting services emphasizing e-governance, digital transformation, and identity solutions. The partnership opens doors for future joint operations across new markets, including Africa, Asia, and the GCC region.

Software Group will leverage its DigiWave Platform as the foundational system, providing ready-made digital solutions tailored for the financial sector. These tools include agency banking, digital wallets, Super App capabilities, mobile factoring, disbursement platforms, and system integration.

Kalin Radev, CEO at Software Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting a shared commitment to digital progress.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving inclusive digital transformation in the public & private sector,” Radev said. “By combining Software Group’s Fintech expertise with ELM’s trusted digital platforms, we are creating a powerful foundation for innovation, security, and citizen-centric services.”

Majed bin Saad AlArifi, the Official Spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing at ELM, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership in supporting the public sector.

“We are proud to partner with Software Group to co-develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of government entities,” said AlArifi. “Together, we aim to deliver scalable technologies that enhance operational efficiency and public trust.”