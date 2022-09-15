Shares

Software Group has announced the appointment of Jaime Pinto as the Chief Commercial Officer for the Africa region.

Jaime has 20+ years professional experience in Payments, Telecom, Mobile and Financial solutions from Africa, Asia and Europe. Jaime has an MBA in Business Administration and Management with honors from the EDHEC business school as well as an Engineering degree from Politecnico di Torino, and speaks 5 languages (English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian).

He was previously in charge of West, Francophone & Lusophone Africa as the Business Development Director at Software Group. He played an instrumental role in strengthening the company’s pan-African presence, partnering with financial institutions like the Atlantic Financial Group (AFG) and its subsidiaries across Africa, Banco de Poupança e Crédito (BPC) in Angola, leading fintech companies in Nigeria, and more.

“The African financial market is today among the most interesting and exciting ones. Large scale multi-country financial organizations are consolidating and expanding, fintechs are getting funded, and they all need trusted strategic technology partners to tackle the digital transformation journey with future proof digital platforms,” Said Jaime Pinto.

Software Group is a global technology company specialized in digitalization and integration solutions for financial service providers. It currently serves a worldwide client base in more than 70 countries from 9 regional offices located in Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines and the USA. Some of Software Group’s customers are organizations such as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MasterCard & MasterCard Foundation, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asia Development Bank, Asia Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU), Access Bank Germany, Atlantic Bank Group, Bank South Pacific, Commercial International Bank Egypt, Dosh New Zealand, Allianz Bank, Eurobank, Generali, Fidelity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank among others.