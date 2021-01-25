Shares

Software Group, a global software company based in Nairobi, has won a new contract for its latest Agency Banking platform with BRAC Uganda Bank.

Software Group’s technology will support the bank’s plans to extend its outreach to under-served areas through Agency Banking, providing highly convenient, digital financial services closer to customers.

Adopting the market-leading Agency Banking platform, the bank will be offering a rich set of services, due to go live during the course 2021, available outside of normal office hours and close to where their customers are, providing greater convenience, boosting trust during the COVID-19 era by reducing in-branch congestion, and mobilizing customer deposits while at the same time reducing operational costs.

Software Group’s Agency banking platform is Delivered in an AGILE delivery model, which allows BRAC Uganda Bank to scale its points of sale rapidly, without investing in costly branch and ATM networks, as part of its financial inclusion agenda to engage with a wider customer base.

“We are delighted to partner with Software Group and leverage their market-leading Agency Banking Solution with financial support from World Saving and Retail Bank Institute (WSBI). Delivering financial services to 84 districts and over 200,000 microfinance members via our agent network helps save lives, to stop the spread of COVID and supports our sustainable development goals in Uganda,” said Mr. William Mawejje, Deputy CEO and COO for BRAC Uganda Bank Ltd.

Craig Albertson, Business Development Director Anglophone Africa at Software Group commented, “We are proud to partner with BRAC Uganda Bank Ltd. in achieving their ambitious outreach goals and significantly enhancing customer experience.”

Software Group’s Agency Banking solution is already the most robust and mature software of this type in emerging markets, currently implemented in more than 15 countries across Africa.