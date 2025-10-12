Shares

The global movement for reparations is set to converge in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 22–23, 2025, for the inaugural Wakati Wetu Festival. Under the banner, “It’s Our Time for Reparations,” the two-day event is billed as a crucial global platform to resist, repair, and reclaim history.

“Wakati Wetu”, Swahili for “It’s Our Time”, is designed as a strategic meeting, a cultural celebration, and a space for radical imagination to tackle the unfinished work of history. Organizers state the urgent goal is to deepen solidarity between Africa and the diaspora, re-ignite the struggle for reparations, and strengthen the movements working toward a future free from racial violence and alive with Black renaissance.

The Festival is intended as a space for strategic recalibration, where attendees will collectively chart the structural changes necessary to secure a future grounded in justice, dignity, and equity.

The Wakati Wetu Festival has issued an invitation to all who champion justice, equity, and the liberation of Africans and people of African descent. Civil society organizations and allies committed to a Pan-African vision are also strongly encouraged to participate in this vital gathering.

Speakers at the festival include Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor, 2003 Caine Prize Winner for African Writing; Dr. Ashwini K.P., UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; Brian Kagoro, Managing Director of Programmes (Open Society Foundations); Jackline Mwende, Senior Regional Manager for East & Central Africa (Free the Slaves) and Kinna Likimani, Executive Manager (Afrikki).

Hosted at Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, the program features a curated blend of eye-opening keynotes, timely roundtables, impactful film screenings, and live performances. These sessions will explore the intersections of reparatory justice across five core themes:

Justice & Rights: Including discussions on Gender Justice, Reparatory Litigation, and Calculating Reparations.

Climate & Technology: Focusing on Climate Justice and the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Knowledge & Education: Addressing Reparatory Justice Education and the role of Media.

Global & Financial Ecosystems: Exploring Global Alliances, Financial Resources, and Philanthropy.

Arts & Imagination: Highlighting Arts & Cultural Restitution.

The Festival is the result of a collaborative effort involving a consortium of organizations, including the African Futures Lab, Baraza Media Lab, Amnesty International, the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), Trust Africa, and several others.

Tickets are Ksh. 3,000 for adults, Ksh, 1,500 for students and free for children under 18, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. There’s a group student tickets offer for Ksh. 5,000 that admits 5.