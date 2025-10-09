Shares

Every October, Customer Service Week reminds us that service isn’t just about processes – it’s about people. This year’s theme, Mission: Possible, speaks directly to our reality: every customer interaction is a chance to build trust, loyalty, and long-term value.

The customers of today are different. They don’t buy products or subscriptions; they buy experiences. A flight is judged not just by time of arrival, but by the warmth of check-in and how staff handle disruptions. A TV subscription isn’t only about channels – it’s about how simple it is to sign up, how smooth the payment feels, and how quickly help comes when needed.

That’s why service can’t be treated as a department. It’s a culture. It’s the heartbeat of every touchpoint, from a WhatsApp chat to how we respond when a customer is frustrated. At MultiChoice Kenya, we’ve learned that the companies which win are those where everyone – from the CEO to the newest intern – sees themselves as custodians of the customer.

Digital has made service faster and smarter, but speed alone doesn’t equal satisfaction. When a customer is worried or upset, nothing replaces human empathy. The future lies in hybrid service: technology to handle the predictable, and people to handle the emotional.

Complaints aren’t problems to brush aside – they’re roadmaps to improvement. Every time a customer points out a broken journey, they give us insight to redesign better. The most forward-looking businesses are already using data to fix issues before the customer even notices.

This shift is visible everywhere. Service centers now focus less on routine transactions (which are now online) and more on solving complex issues and guiding customers. Our frontline is no longer just transactional – they are brand ambassadors, educators, and problem-solvers. To succeed, we must continue investing in their training, tools, and empowerment.

Loyalty today is earned through relevance. Customers expect to be seen, understood, and remembered. The boldest companies are already moving from personalization to predictive service – experiences that feel effortless and intuitive.

In a tough economy, CX is not a “nice-to-have.” It is the strategy. A delighted customer not only returns but becomes your loudest advocate. Exceptional service sparks word-of-mouth marketing you can’t buy. And it starts with a culture that treats every challenge as a mission worth solving.

As we celebrate Customer Service Week under the banner Mission: Possible, let’s remember, this isn’t just a slogan. It’s a mindset. With the right culture, tools, and attitude, every interaction can be transformed into a moment of truth.

Because customer experience isn’t the next frontier of business success. It is the frontier. And for us, the mission is not just possible – it’s essential.

By Jacqueline Sagala, Head of Customer Experience & Care, MultiChoice Kenya