Shares

Over 400 business leaders, investors, and policymakers are gathered in Kampala this week for the 3rd Stanbic East Africa Business Summit, the premier platform dedicated to unlocking the region’s full economic potential through intensified trade, investment, and collaboration.

Hosted by Stanbic Bank Uganda and the Standard Bank Group, the two-day summit runs under the theme: “Connected & Resilient: Scaling East Africa’s Regional Advantage.” Discussions will focus on how deep regional integration, infrastructure development, financial innovation, and cross-border partnership can accelerate sustainable growth across the region.

The summit was officially opened this morning by Hon. Oryem Okello, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), alongside Stanbic and Standard Bank leaders. The event coincides with a significant leadership transition for the Standard Bank Group as Dr. Joshua Oigara assumes the role of Regional Chief Executive for East Africa, taking over from Patrick Mweheire.

Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, highlighted the shifting economic landscape: “This summit comes at a defining moment for our region. Uganda, once considered landlocked, is fast transforming into a land-linked economy—investing in infrastructure and connectivity that allow goods, services, and opportunities to move seamlessly. As the region integrates, Stanbic’s role is to ensure that when businesses bank with us in Uganda, they are banking across East Africa, with the support and reach to grow into new markets.”

The agenda includes panel discussions on cross-border trade, infrastructure financing, climate resilience, private capital flows, and unlocking the region’s demographic dividend.

Outgoing Regional Chief Executive Patrick Mweheire underscored the region’s promise: “East Africa is on the cusp of extraordinary growth. With a young population, vast natural resources, and deepening integration, this region has all the ingredients to become a global growth engine. But growth will require collaborative leadership, deliberate investment, and bold action to navigate challenges like youth unemployment and access to affordable credit.”

Dr. Joshua Oigara, incoming Regional Chief Executive for East Africa, affirmed the bank’s role in the transformation: “The East Africa Business Summit is a powerful reflection of our shared ambition to build a connected and competitive economy. At Standard Bank, we see our role as enabling this transformation by financing trade, fostering innovation, and supporting enterprises to scale across borders.”

Launched in 2023, the summit has grown threefold in scale and influence, with previous editions held in Kenya and Tanzania. This year’s event in Uganda marks its first rotation into the new market.