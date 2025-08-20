Shares

Standard Bank Group has announced that it has appointed Joshua Oigara as Regional Chief Executive (RCE) for East Africa. His appointment will take effect on September 1, 2025.

He will continue to serve as Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Kenya, a position he has held since December 2022, while taking on the additional RCE responsibilities. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Born in Kisii, Kenya, in 1975, Joshua Oigara is a prominent Kenyan corporate executive and accountant. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Business Administration from Edith Cowan University in Australia. He is also a certified public accountant (CPA).

His career includes serving as the chief financial officer for KCB Group before being appointed Group CEO in 2013 at the age of 37, making him the youngest CEO of a publicly traded bank at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. He held the position until May 2022.

Patrick Mweheire, who is currently the Regional Chief Executive (RCE) for East Africa and the Chief Executive Officer for Stanbic Kenya Holdings, will be concluding his 5-year tenure as RCE on August 31, 2025. He remains a Senior Executive within the Standard Bank Group. Patrick will continue to hold the role of Chief Executive of Stanbic Kenya Holdings.

Stanbic Bank Kenya is a member of Standard Bank Group, the largest African bank by assets, operating in 20 African countries, four global financial centres and two offshore hubs, with a 162-year history in the continent. The group’s largest shareholder is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 19.4% shareholding. In addition, Standard Bank Group and ICBC share a strategic partnership that facilitates trade and deal flow between Africa, China and select emerging markets.