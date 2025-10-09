The Kilifi Creek Festival is a celebration of cinema, storytelling, and cultural heritage in Kilifi Creek in coastal Kenya.
The 2025 Kilifi Creek Festival will be on October 11-18 and will feature screenings and events in innovative locations, including a dhow floating on the ocean, the Old Ferry, and The Terrace Arts Space.
The program features a diverse lineup of local and international films, including the Kenyan shorts SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi, ENKAI by Ngendo Mukii, and FLOAT by Lydia Matata. It will highlight films like STERO and the drama SUNNYMAN by Sandeep Reddy. Attendees can look forward to director Q&As, networking sessions, and creative workshops, culminating in a celebration like the YORA Awards night.
All screenings are FREE but RSVP is required on kilificreekfestival.com and the festival schedule can be found below:
|Date & Time
|Location
|Films & Director/Details
|SAT 11th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|SALE ON THE CREEK
|SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi
|ENKAI by Ngendo Mukii
|LOVE GARDEN by Sawitiko Mawiyoo
|LOVE SWEET SOUR by Nena Manoj
|NO U TURN by Ilke Nnaebue
|• Q&A with Director
|SUN 12th October (3:00 – 9:00 PM)
|OLD PERK
|STERO by Tevin and Milan
|ALMASI by Mundu Mwaura
|SUNNYMAN by Sandeep Reddy
|ULI & TATA by Chief Nyahweya
|MAWARI by Maina Wambui
|SUKARI by Omar Hamza
|LUKALI by Omar Hamza
|• Q&A with Director
|MON 13th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE
|FLOAT by Lydia Matata
|INHERITANCE by Ivy Kiru
|SKETCH AFRICANA by Vincent Mbaya
|• Q&A with Director
|TUES 14th October (5:00 – 9:00 PM)
|MERIKALI DHOW
|SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi
|SUNNY MAN by Sandeep Reddy
|MAHMMEL by Maina Wambui
|RISE by Jessica Rowlands
|BIFTS by Karanja Ng’endo
|THE LADY OF THE GRAVES by Allali Mohamad
|WRONG NUMBER by Wanjohi Ian
|FLOAT by Lydia Matata
|INHERITANCE by Ivy Kiru
|• Q&A with Director
|TUES 14th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|KILIFI CLUB
|UNSPOKEN by Karanja Ng’endo
|MEET THE RITUAL AND THE OWL by Ndoko Vicky Yao
|Q&A with Tim Huebschle
|MOTHER COUNTRY by Mogges Ababu
|GUNSLESS SOLDIER by Joyce Chavula**
|INKABI by Norman Maake
|WED 15th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|DEFIANT CREATIVES
|SUNNY MAN by Sandeep Reddy
|RISE by Jessica Rowlands
|INHERITANCE of NDANI by Philip Cox
|SOKO by Tevin and Milan
|KHARTOUM by Anne, Rawia, Snoopy, Theeaa
|• Q&A with Director
|THUR 16th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE
|THE TERRACE RESIDENCY (Private Reception and Screening) by invitation only
|THUR 16th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|NGOMBENI COMMUNITY CENTER
|MY SON by Ramy King
|ZAHMA by Mwinyi Sururu
|FRI 17th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM)
|THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE
|ENKAI by Ngendo Mukii
|SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi
|LEAVING HOME by Irungu Mutu
|• Q&A with Director
|MIRACLE OF LOVE RETURNED by Ntare Guma
|• Q&A with Director
|SAT 18th October (By invitation)
|VORONGO RIDGE BEACH CLUB
|YORA Awards by invitation only
|SAT 18th October (3:00 – 9:00 PM)
|THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE
|SUNNYMAN by Sandeep Reddy
|STERO by Tevin and Milan
|ULI & TATA by Chief Nyamweya
|FLOAT by Lydia Matata
|UNSPOKEN by Karanja Ng’endo
|MEET THE RITUAL AND THE OWL by Ndoko Vicky Yao
|MOTHER COUNTRY by Mogges Ababu
|GUNSLESS SOLDIER by Joyce Chavula
|• Q&A with Director