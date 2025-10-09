Shares

The Kilifi Creek Festival is a celebration of cinema, storytelling, and cultural heritage in Kilifi Creek in coastal Kenya.

The 2025 Kilifi Creek Festival will be on October 11-18 and will feature screenings and events in innovative locations, including a dhow floating on the ocean, the Old Ferry, and The Terrace Arts Space.

The program features a diverse lineup of local and international films, including the Kenyan shorts SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi, ENKAI by Ngendo Mukii, and FLOAT by Lydia Matata. It will highlight films like STERO and the drama SUNNYMAN by Sandeep Reddy. Attendees can look forward to director Q&As, networking sessions, and creative workshops, culminating in a celebration like the YORA Awards night.

All screenings are FREE but RSVP is required on kilificreekfestival.com and the festival schedule can be found below:

Date & Time Location Films & Director/Details
SAT 11th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM) SALE ON THE CREEK SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi
ENKAI by Ngendo Mukii
LOVE GARDEN by Sawitiko Mawiyoo
LOVE SWEET SOUR by Nena Manoj
NO U TURN by Ilke Nnaebue
• Q&A with Director
SUN 12th October (3:00 – 9:00 PM) OLD PERK STERO by Tevin and Milan
ALMASI by Mundu Mwaura
SUNNYMAN by Sandeep Reddy
ULI & TATA by Chief Nyahweya
MAWARI by Maina Wambui
SUKARI by Omar Hamza
LUKALI by Omar Hamza
• Q&A with Director
MON 13th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM) THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE FLOAT by Lydia Matata
INHERITANCE by Ivy Kiru
SKETCH AFRICANA by Vincent Mbaya
• Q&A with Director
TUES 14th October (5:00 – 9:00 PM) MERIKALI DHOW SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi
SUNNY MAN by Sandeep Reddy
MAHMMEL by Maina Wambui
RISE by Jessica Rowlands
BIFTS by Karanja Ng’endo
THE LADY OF THE GRAVES by Allali Mohamad
WRONG NUMBER by Wanjohi Ian
FLOAT by Lydia Matata
INHERITANCE by Ivy Kiru
• Q&A with Director
TUES 14th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM) KILIFI CLUB UNSPOKEN by Karanja Ng’endo
MEET THE RITUAL AND THE OWL by Ndoko Vicky Yao
Q&A with Tim Huebschle
MOTHER COUNTRY by Mogges Ababu
GUNSLESS SOLDIER by Joyce Chavula**
INKABI by Norman Maake
WED 15th October  (5:30 – 9:30 PM) DEFIANT CREATIVES SUNNY MAN by Sandeep Reddy
RISE by Jessica Rowlands
INHERITANCE of NDANI by Philip Cox
SOKO by Tevin and Milan
KHARTOUM by Anne, Rawia, Snoopy, Theeaa
• Q&A with Director
THUR 16th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM) THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE THE TERRACE RESIDENCY (Private Reception and Screening) by invitation only
THUR 16th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM) NGOMBENI COMMUNITY CENTER MY SON by Ramy King
ZAHMA by Mwinyi Sururu
FRI 17th October (5:30 – 9:30 PM) THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE ENKAI by Ngendo Mukii
SOKO SONKO by Ekwa Msangi
LEAVING HOME by Irungu Mutu
• Q&A with Director
MIRACLE OF LOVE RETURNED by Ntare Guma
• Q&A with Director
SAT 18th October (By invitation) VORONGO RIDGE BEACH CLUB YORA Awards by invitation only
SAT 18th October (3:00 – 9:00 PM) THE TERRACE ARTS SPACE SUNNYMAN by Sandeep Reddy
STERO by Tevin and Milan
ULI & TATA by Chief Nyamweya
FLOAT by Lydia Matata
UNSPOKEN by Karanja Ng’endo
MEET THE RITUAL AND THE OWL by Ndoko Vicky Yao
MOTHER COUNTRY by Mogges Ababu
GUNSLESS SOLDIER by Joyce Chavula
• Q&A with Director

