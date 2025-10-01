Shares

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has suspended some operations as the U.S. government enters a funding shutdown. The embassy confirmed that during this period, it will only be sharing urgent safety and security updates with the public.

Despite the operational slowdown, officials stressed that essential services will remain active. This includes vital functions like passport processing and visa transit services, which will continue to be provided both within the United States and at embassies abroad. It is important to note that the US visa and passport operations are primarily funded by user fees, rather than the annual Congressional appropriations that are affected by a government shutdown.

The shutdown was precipitated by the Senate’s failure to pass a last-minute spending bill. The legislative effort to extend government funding was spearheaded by Republicans, who hold 53 seats in the chamber. They pushed for a “clean” continuing resolution.

However, the measure required 60 votes to pass, meaning it needed support from Democrats. Without this crucial backing, the bill fell short, leading to the lapse in federal funding and the subsequent government shutdown.