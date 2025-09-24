Samsung Electronics East Africa has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, a more affordable addition to its flagship Galaxy S25 series.
This new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with One UI 8 and the latest Galaxy AI features, designed to be a personal AI companion with a wide range of capabilities.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is built for creativity, featuring powerful AI editing tools like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo. For selfie lovers, the phone has an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera powered by an AI-driven ProVisual Engine for a better photography experience.
Performance is also a key highlight. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE includes a 4,900mAh battery and a vapor chamber that’s more than 10% larger than previous models, ensuring smooth, responsive performance. With 45W wired charging support, users can stay connected and creative throughout the day.
Availability and pricing in Kenya
Evelyn Munene, Head of Product and Marketing for Samsung Electronics East Africa, stated, “The Galaxy S25 FE is crucial in making Galaxy AI and our flagship features more accessible to users in Kenya. By combining advanced AI with powerful performance, the Galaxy S25 FE brings the Galaxy ecosystem within reach while delivering the convenience and creativity our customers expect.”
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available for sale now at Samsung-authorized dealers across the country. It comes in two memory options: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The recommended retail price is Ksh. 99,999. You can choose from four colours: Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.