Established in 2011, the Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships identify and mentor the next generation of exceptional African leaders. This program offers three talented individuals each year an opportunity to work in the executive offices of major multilateral organizations, gaining invaluable experience and shaping the continent’s future.
For 12 months, fellows are embedded within one of three institutions: the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, or the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva. With a generous stipend of $100,000, fellows contribute directly to research and policy design while developing both technical and leadership skills. A key feature of the program is the opportunity to receive direct mentorship from the heads of these host organizations.
According to Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the ITC, “The Mo Ibrahim Fellowship programme offers bright young Africans the chance to support recovery through inclusive and sustainable trade and development solutions.” This sentiment is echoed by Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the ECA, who notes that the program empowers young leaders by “bridging diverse perspectives and promoting transformative ideas.”
Eligibility and Application Process
The fellowships are open to aspiring leaders from across the continent. To be considered, candidates must be nationals of an African country and have a minimum of seven years of relevant work experience. A master’s degree is also required, and applicants must be under the age of 40, or 45 for women with children. Additional criteria may be set by the host institutions.
The application period for the 2026 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships is now open. Interested professionals can find detailed application information for each host institution by following the links below:
- AfDB – afdb.org/2025-mo-ibrahim-foundation-leadership-fellowship-program-74167
- ITC – uneca.org/Fellowship%20Programme
- UNECA – careers.un.org/jobSearchDescription/242562
Beyond the one-year program, Ibrahim Fellows become members of the Now Generation Network (NGN). This community ensures that fellows continue to contribute their skills and insights to building a better Africa long after their fellowship concludes.