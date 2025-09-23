Pepsi Kenya (SBC Kenya) has officially launched Sting Energy, a new energy drink designed to fuel Kenya’s ambitious consumers. The launch introduces two flavours, Red Rush and Gold Rush, available nationwide in 330ml bottles for just Ksh. 50.
Sting is the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1, as part of a multi-year global partnership between PepsiCo and F1 that began in 2025. The partnership also includes Gatorade as the Official Sports Drink and Doritos as the Official Savory Snack Partner for F1
According to Pepsi Kenya CEO Baker Muganda, Sting Energy is more than just a drink. “Our vision is to give Kenyans an energy drink that fuels ambition, connects them to global passion like Formula 1, and empowers them to push their limits every day,” he stated.
“At SBC Kenya, innovation is about creating new possibilities for our consumers,” added John K’Otieno, Country Manager, SBC Kenya. “Sting Energy is built for go-getters, students burning the midnight oil, athletes chasing excellence, and professionals pushing boundaries. Red Rush and Gold Rush deliver energy with edge, confidence, and global pride.”
SBC (Pepsi Kenya) is a leading beverage company and the official franchise bottler of PepsiCo in Kenya, producing and distributing globally brands such as Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Sting Energy, and Aquafina.
Sting Energy is a PepsiCo energy drink brand, present in over 30 markets globally, known for its bold taste and vibrant identity. As of May 2025, Sting is the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1 under a global partnership.