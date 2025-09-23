Shares

Countries in the Horn of Africa are strengthening their efforts to combat desert locusts by enhancing surveillance and early warning systems. This move is a direct response to recent devastating invasions, most notably the 2019–2021 upsurge that affected millions of people and destroyed crops in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and other neighbouring nations.

Desert locusts are considered the most destructive migratory pest in Africa. They can cross borders and wipe out entire harvests, making emergency control costly and often environmentally damaging.

According to Dr. Kiprono Ronoh, Permanent Secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the focus is now on proactive, preventative measures. “Desert locust plagues are best managed before they become crises,” he said. “Strengthening cross-border data sharing, forecasting tools, and building local capacity will allow us to act early and minimize losses to farmers and pastoralists. This is about food security, resilience, and protecting the most vulnerable households in the Horn of Africa.”

To achieve this, delegations from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan gathered in Nairobi for a two-day Regional Coordination Workshop. The event, supported by the World Bank through its Emergency Locust Response Program (ELRP), aims to generate actionable recommendations for enhancing regional preparedness.

Dr. Ronoh emphasized the critical role of agriculture in Kenya, which contributes nearly 25% of the country’s GDP and employs 70% of the rural population. He noted that protecting this sector from threats like locust invasions is not optional but “critical to national and regional stability.”

The workshop, which runs from September 22–23, 2025, features technical sessions and knowledge-sharing to build a consensus on strengthening a harmonized approach to desert locust management.