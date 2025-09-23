Shares

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Republic of Congo have officially launched preparations for the Bank’s 2026 Annual Meetings with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The event, scheduled for May next year, will be hosted in Brazzaville.

The signing ceremony was a high-level affair, attended by Congolese Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso. The MOU was signed by Congo’s Minister of the Economy and Bank Group Governor, Ludovic Ngatsé, and by Vincent O. Nmehielle, the Bank’s Secretary General.

This upcoming event is particularly notable as it will be the first annual meeting to be chaired by newly elected AfDB Bank Group President Sidi Ould Tah. The meetings, which will be the 61st for the African Development Bank, bring together over 3,000 participants annually to shape the institution’s strategic direction.

The MOU represents a shared commitment to ensuring the meeting’s success across key areas like logistics, security, and hospitality. Congo has a history of collaboration with the AfDB dating back to 1972, with the institution having approved projects in the country valued at over $1.27 billion since then.