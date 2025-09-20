Shares

Kenya will host the 2025 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit from October 7-9, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The summit will bring together Heads of State, government officials, private sector leaders, and partners from across the region to discuss economic integration and trade.

During the signing of the Host Agreement, Hon. Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, emphasized the importance of collaboration. “As a region, we have made significant strides, including the recent entry into force of the COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area, which creates Africa’s largest integrated market,” he said. “However, challenges persist. We must continue to work collectively to remove Non-Tariff Barriers and harmonize our policies to unlock the full potential of intra-COMESA trade.”

The Cabinet Secretary added that sustained political will from all member states is essential to translate resolutions into tangible benefits for citizens.

This year’s summit theme is “Leveraging Digitalization to Deepen Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.” The theme highlights COMESA’s focus on using technology to improve trade, boost industrialization, and ensure development is both inclusive and sustainable.

Dr. Dev Haman, COMESA Assistant Secretary General for Administration and Finance, expressed excitement about the progress countries have made in using digitalization to ease trade. He called the 2025 summit a “critical moment” for the region to unlock new opportunities through technology.

A COMESA Business Forum will precede the summit, providing a platform for the private sector to engage with regional leaders on trade, investment, and innovation.

As the host, Kenya will assume the rotating Chair of COMESA from Burundi for 2025/2026. This leadership role will allow Kenya to help shape the bloc’s policies and trade priorities, further solidifying its influence in regional economic affairs.

The summit is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders, all working together to advance COMESA’s mission of deeper integration and shared prosperity.