As a cherished tradition, the last Thursday and Friday before Christmas herald the arrival of the Rusinga Festival, a vibrant two-day celebration that brings Rusinga Island to life. This colourful event is a lively showcase of the rich culture and heritage of the Abasuba people.
This year’s festival will be no different, promising an immersive and unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars for the 14th edition on December 18th and 19th, 2025.
Come and be a part of this spectacular cultural showcase and see why the Rusinga Festival is a highlight of the year.
The Rusinga Festival, held on Rusinga Island on Lake Victoria, is more than just a celebration; it’s a vital part of the community’s efforts to revive the Suba language and culture, which are listed as endangered by UNESCO. The festival provides a platform for the Abasuba community to preserve and share their unique identity through music, dance, food, and art.
Over the years, the festival has grown in both scale and purpose. The 6th edition in 2017, for example, was themed “SPACES,” celebrating the platform the event had provided the community over its first five years. It featured a wide array of activities, including food exhibitions, sports, cultural performances, and tours of Rusinga and Mfangano Islands.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned in 2021 for its 10th edition. The focus of this milestone event was on promoting “diversity and resilient cultural tourism for inclusive socio-economic development.” T
The festival continues to serve as a testament to the community’s dedication to its heritage, offering an immersive experience that highlights the beauty and resilience of the Abasuba people.
The two day event will have the following activities:
1. Food exhibition
2. Sports
3. Cultural performances
4. Art exhibition
5. Cultural pageant fashion show
6. Book exhibition
7. Conversations on various topical issues
8. Tours – Rusinga and Mfangano Islands are in the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.
Check out a review of the event by Makena Ngito below:
Rusinga Festival, a whole celebration of a most beautiful island community