Avocado farmers from Githunguri and its surrounding areas are set to formally launch the Githunguri Avocado Cooperative Society (GAS). The new cooperative will officially open its offices on September 12, 2025, at Githunguri Stadium in an event bringing together farmers, agribusiness partners, and financial institutions.

The formation of GAS is a major milestone for local farmers, providing them with a structured platform to overcome challenges like market access, post-harvest losses, and limited bargaining power. By uniting, the farmers aim to strengthen their position and tap into the lucrative local and international avocado market.

Hon. Gathoni Wamuchomba, the Githunguri Constituency Women Representative, who has championed the initiative, welcomed the move. “This cooperative is a dream realized for our farmers,” she said. “It will not only open new doors for our people to access better markets and training but also improve livelihoods and strengthen the agricultural backbone of Githunguri.”

The launch event is expected to attract over 1,000 participants and will feature exhibitions, partner engagements, and educational sessions on modern farming techniques and export opportunities. The cooperative has already garnered strong support from various partners, including Equity Bank, Bank of Africa, and several other agribusinesses.

The launch comes as Kenya continues to solidify its position as one of the world’s leading avocado exporters, with cooperatives playing a vital role in ensuring quality standards and sustainable farming practices.