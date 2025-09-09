Kenya is set to host the 10th edition of the Aviation Africa Summit in September 2026 in Nairobi.
Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Aviation & Aerospace Development, emphasized that the summit will not only build momentum for sustainable aviation but also showcase how Kenya is bridging innovation with global tourism excellence.
“Aviation is the bridge that connects economies, drives trade, and showcases Africa’s beauty to the world,” Mbaika stated. “In hosting the 2026 Aviation Africa Summit, Kenya is committed to advancing bold reforms and unlocking the full potential of our skies.”
The announcement comes as Kenya achieves significant milestones in its aviation and tourism infrastructure. Ongoing projects, such as the planned expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and upgrades to other key airports.
Kenya’s MICE sector is experiencing remarkable growth, with recent data from the 2024 Tourism Performance Report showing that the segment accounted for 27% of total tourist arrivals, a notable increase from 24% in 2023. Nairobi was also recognized as Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination for 2025 at the World Travel Awards.
The country’s dedication to improving connectivity is further demonstrated by the recent launch of direct flights from Angola’s Luanda and London Gatwick to Nairobi. This aligns with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast that Africa’s air travel market will achieve a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% by 2043, driven by younger populations and emerging markets.
June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board, highlighted the summit’s importance for both tourism and investment. She noted that delegates will not only participate in crucial industry discussions but will also have the opportunity to experience Kenya’s world-class attractions.
The announcement was made during the ongoing Africa MICE Summit in Nairobi, an event focused on catalyzing trade and investment through business events.
The Aviation Africa Summit serves as a vital platform for airlines, regulators, and other stakeholders to collaborate on key issues such as safety, regulatory harmonization, and sustainable aviation.