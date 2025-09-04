The tourism sector is celebrating the arrival of the first-ever direct flight from Luanda, Angola, to Nairobi. The new TAAG Angola Airlines service is seen as a significant opportunity to grow trade and tourism between the two nations and further connect Kenya to the larger Southern Africa market.
The inaugural flight, which landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on September 1, 2025, will operate three times a week. It was welcomed by various stakeholders, including the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).
Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Acting CEO, Allan Njoroge, emphasized the vital importance of the African market to Kenya’s tourism sector. In 2024, Africa accounted for approximately 41% of the country’s total tourist arrivals, with 975,883 visitors. With this new direct flight, KTB has high hopes for increased visitors from Angola.
“This flight is a huge milestone for us,” Njoroge said. “We have taken a strategic focus to target neighboring African markets to grow our tourism numbers, and this flight is a great opportunity to increase arrivals from Southern Africa.”
KTB is actively working on market diversification and leveraging improved intra-African connectivity. Recent initiatives, such as visa-free access for African travelers and ongoing aviation infrastructure upgrades, have made it much easier for visitors across the continent to explore Kenya’s diverse offerings.
“The TAAG Angola Airlines direct flight between Luanda and Nairobi is a testament to the strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and Angola. It facilitates easier travel and opens opportunities for cultural exchange, business, and tourism growth,” Njoroge added.
Nicanor Sabula, CEO of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents, also spoke at the event, noting that the flight “underscores the country’s growing influence as an aviation hub in the region and adds to our connectivity with the rest of the continent.”
Arrivals from Angola have already seen a significant increase of over 300% in the last four years, and the new direct service is expected to greatly amplify this growth.
Kenya’s Ambassador to Angola, Joyce M’Maitsi, encouraged citizens from both nations to take advantage of the new route to expand trade and tourism.
“Let us take advantage of this new opportunity to build on trade and tourism between the two nations. A special welcome to all Angolans—come experience Magical Kenya,” she said.
KTB has called on African tourism stakeholders to collaborate on innovative marketing strategies that promote intra-Africa travel, which is seen as the key to unlocking the continent’s immense tourism potential.