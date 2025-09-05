The Hub Karen has announced the grand opening of HLA, a leading international men’s fashion brand. Located on the mall’s upper ground floor, the new store brings its globally recognized, stylish, and accessible menswear collections to the heart of Nairobi.
The addition of HLA strengthens The Hub Karen’s reputation as a premier shopping destination, offering a mix of international and local brands for fashion, lifestyle, and dining. The new store will feature HLA’s latest seasonal collections, which are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern men, from casual to formal wear.
“We are delighted to open our doors at The Hub Karen, one of Nairobi’s premier lifestyle destinations,” said Ronnie Wee, HLA’s Manager of Advertising & Promotions. “Our mission is to provide fashionable, high-quality products and an excellent shopping experience for men all over the world. We look forward to welcoming the Karen community and beyond to experience the HLA difference.”
Jacobus Visser, The Hub Karen Mall Manager, also expressed his enthusiasm for the new store. “Their arrival underscores our commitment to curating a diverse mix of international and local brands that cater to the dynamic tastes of our community,” he said. “We are confident that HLA will quickly become a favorite destination for fashion-conscious shoppers.”