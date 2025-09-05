Shares

AGRA has announced the winners of the 2025 Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA Awards) during the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum) held in Dakar, Senegal.

The WAYA awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women leaders who are transforming Africa’s agricultural landscape through innovation, resilience and a commitment to empowering their communities. This year’s winners were selected from a competitive pool of almost 2000 applicants.

The finalists showcase diverse innovations in value addition, ag-tech, community leadership, and sustainable farming across Africa. Representing diverse countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

A total of USD 300,000 in grant funding was awarded to the 10 winners announced during a live ceremony, in the categories: Grand Prize Winner, Women Empowerment Champion, Resilient & Inspirational Leader, Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise, Female Ag-Tech Innovator, Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – Regional Winners.

The WAYA 2025 winners by category included:

Grand Prize Winner: Mathildah Amollo from Kenya was crowned the ultimate WAYA Grand Prize Winner. Women Empowerment Champion: Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime founder and CEO of Cheveux Organique, from Uganda. Resilient & Inspirational Leader: Julienne Olawolé Agossadou founder of SEDAMI – La Reine des Champignons from Benin. Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise: Roberta Edu-Oyedokun, founder and CEO of Moppet Foods, Nigeria Female Ag-Tech Innovator: Joyce Waithira Rugano, founder of Ecorich Solutions Kenya. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star): Onicca Sibanyona Founder of Jwale Farms, South Africa.

Speaking during the fifth edition of the WAYA awarding ceremony, Alice Ruhweza, President of AGRA, remarked, “Across every category, these founders have turned constraints into thriving enterprises. Collectively, they’ve increased annual incomes by an estimated 35 per cent, saved millions of tonnes of produce from spoilage, and delivered food to over 500,000 households across the region. Their businesses prove that innovation and resilience are alive across Africa’s food systems. At AGRA, our role is to back them with stronger policy support, smarter finance, and access to bigger markets so they can multiply their reach and drive systemic change.”

The WAYA initiative, launched at the AGRF 2021 Summit, has become a cornerstone of AGRA’s efforts to strengthen women’s agribusiness enterprises across the continent. WAYA is an initiative of VALUE4HER, AGRA’s continental program that supports the ecosystem of women in agribusiness.

1. Grand Prize Winner – Mathildah Amollo

Mathildah Amollo from Kenya was crowned the ultimate WAYA Grand Prize Winner. Mathildah founded Greatlakes Feeds Ltd in 2021 to produce high-quality fingerlings and eco-friendly fish feeds, empowering women in Siaya County, Kenya. The company sources 70% of its raw materials from women farmers and supports them with credit-based fish cages and inputs, facilitating their entry into commercial fish farming. This approach combats “sex for fish” exploitation on the shores of Lake Victoria while tackling overfishing and malnutrition.

2. Women Empowerment Champion – Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime

Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime from Uganda is the WAYA 2025 Women Empowerment Champion. Juliette is the founder and CEO of Cheveux Organique, the company behind Africa’s first biodegradable hair extensions made from banana fibre. Her idea transforms discarded banana stems into a high-value beauty product, generating income for over 2000 women in rural communities.

3. Resilient & Inspirational Leader – Julienne Olawolé Agossadou

Julienne Olawolé Agossadou, an agronomist from Benin and WAYA 2025’s Resilient and Insipirational Leader founded SEDAMI – La Reine des Champignons in 2014. Her enterprise transforms rice husks into a fertile medium for mushroom cultivation. The initiative empowers rural women, helping them earn income and improve family nutrition with minimal land and resources.

4. Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise – Roberta Edu-Oyedokun

Roberta Edu-Oyedokun, a Nigerian entrepreneur, is the WAYA 2025 Outstanding Value-Adding Enterpreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Moppet Foods, a women-led nutrition brand. Moppet Foods creates biofortified cereals and spreads to improve child health and tackle malnutrition. The company produces nutrient-rich products, like Moppet Nutriblend, the world’s first fruit-infused peanut spread.

5. Female Ag-Tech Innovator – Joyce Waithira Rugano

Joyce Waithira Rugano, a Kenyan entrepreneur and founder of Ecorich Solutions, is the WAYA Female Ag-Tech Innovator of 2025. Joyce’s Ecorich is turning organic waste into fertiliser. With a background in business development, she uses tech to tackle food waste and soil health issues. Ecorich developed the “WasteBot decomposer,” a solar-powered machine that converts waste into fertiliser within 24 hours. The company collaborates with over 400 women waste collectors in Nairobi and supplies eco-friendly fertiliser to farmers. Ecorich aims to create a sustainable system from waste collection to affordable fertiliser supply, focusing on women and youth.

6. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – Onicca Sibanyona

Onicca Sibanyona from Limpopo has been crowned the rising star of WAYA 2025. Onicca is a rural entrepreneur in South Africa, a mother and a self-taught herbalist who runs Jwale Farms while studying Food Innovation & Regeneration. She also leads fundraising at Kgatelopele Clinic and won the 2024 Scale Out for Impact award. Through Jwale Farms, she promotes resilient rural economies by providing clean water, nutritious food, and training in climate-smart agribusiness for youth and young mothers.

7. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – East Africa

Arlène founded SEFACO at 24 to boost women’s participation in fish farming in Burundi. Through its “Village-École des Femmes” model, SEFACO trains young women, produces fish and seed, and turns ponds into training hubs and business clusters, fostering economic inclusion and local growth.

8. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – West Africa

Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim, Nigerian climate advocate and CEO of Green Republic Farms, grows premium vegetables with greenhouse and soilless farming powered by renewable energy. The farm cuts post-harvest losses and emissions while training and employing rural women and youth and supporting smallholders to boost yields sustainably.

9. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – Central Africa

Elie Mbeki Busha Pongo, an agronomist and an entrepreneur in DRC, founded La Fleur in 2022 to create 100% natural bouillon cubes as a healthy alternative to industrial seasonings. Working with young farmers, the company offers four flavours: Barbecue, Shrimp, Vegetable, and Flavoured Chilli while promoting sustainable farming and stable market access.

10. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – Southern Africa

Lusungu, a Malawian social entrepreneur, founded Lweya Honey to empower women and youth through beekeeping and forest conservation. The enterprise trains beginners, supplies tools, and buys honey at fair prices, while processing products for sale in Mzuzu and Lilongwe and adding value with beeswax candles and balms.