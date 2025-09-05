Indus Towers, India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, has announced a major strategic move to expand its business into international markets. The company’s Board of Directors has approved a plan to enter select African countries, beginning with Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.
This expansion is driven by the significant growth potential in these emerging markets, which offers opportunities for revenue diversification and long-term value creation. Indus Towers will leverage its strong financial position and its existing relationship with Bharti Airtel to build a competitive presence in the region. The company also plans to explore expansion into other African markets where Airtel has a strong presence.
According to Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, this decision is a key part of the company’s long-term vision. “The Board’s approval to enter international markets in Africa unlocks our vision for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders,” he said.
Sah added that the company is well-positioned to stand out in Africa’s fast-growing telecom market by providing innovative and cost-effective solutions. The move also aligns with the Indian government’s vision of encouraging Indian enterprises to become multinational entities.
Indus Towers is India’s largest provider of passive telecom infrastructure, with a portfolio of over 251,000 towers across all 22 telecom circles. The company is a pioneer in green energy initiatives and provides services to all major wireless telecommunication providers in India.