Xiaomi Kenya has launched the all-new Redmi 15C into the Kenyan market. The device is a sleek, stylish smartphone designed to bring massive power, immersive viewing, and flagship-level features to the mid-range market.

Battery

Redmi 15C packs a 6000mAh high-density battery that supports up to 22 hours of video playback, 82 hours of music, or 20 hours of reading. With 33W turbo charging, the phone powers up to 50% in just 31 minutes — while its Smart Charging Engine ensures both speed and long-term battery health (retaining over 80% capacity after 1000 cycles).

Even better, Redmi 15C supports reverse charging, doubling as a pocket power bank for your other devices.

Display Experience

The device comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display with AdaptiveSync 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming, social media, and binge-watching. The screen is TÜV Rheinland certified (Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Circadian Friendly) and powered by DC dimming, ensuring comfort for your eyes even during late-night scrolling.

Bold Design, Vibrant Colors

With its slim 8.2mm profile, 3D quad-curved back, and refined floating crater deco, Redmi 15C blends sophistication with style.

It comes in four bold colors:

Midnight Black (classic, timeless)

(classic, timeless) Sage Green (fresh and youthful)

(fresh and youthful) Moonlight Blue (cool, ocean-inspired)

(cool, ocean-inspired) Twilight Orange (warm, vibrant energy)

Camera

The 50MP AI dual camera system captures sharp, detailed shots in all lighting conditions.

On the front, the 8MP selfie camera with Beauty Mode and Portrait Mode makes every shot Instagram-worthy.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor, Redmi 15C delivers smooth multitasking and light gaming performance. Paired with up to 16GB RAM (via memory extension) and expandable storage up to 1TB, it’s designed to handle everything you throw at it. Running on the new Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the phone also features Circle to Search with Google, Google Gemini integration, and seamless device interconnectivity.

For durability, the phone comes with IP64 dust & water resistance, Wet Touch Tech 2.0, side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 200% volume boost for crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments.

Availability & Pricing

The Redmi 15C will be available in Kenya starting September 3, 2025.

Pricing will be as follows:

4GB + 128GB: From KES 11,999/-

From KES 11,999/- 6GB + 128GB: From KES 14,099/-

From KES 14,099/- 8GB + 256GB: From KES 16,599/-

Launch Offer

During the launch phase, every purchase of the Redmi 15C comes with a FREE pair of Redmi Buds (while stocks last) and an automatic entry into our Weekly Lucky Draw.

Prizes include: