IFC has unveiled two initiatives to address gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) in workplaces around the globe. The initiatives are the Gender Based Violence Center of Expertise and the Respect@Work Program.

These initiatives aim to create safer, more inclusive business environments, recognizing that eliminating GBVH is essential to advancing gender equality, improving business performance, and unlocking the full economic potential of women and other marginalized groups.

The Gender-Based Violence Center of Expertise will serve as a global knowledge hub, supporting IFC clients and private sector actors with toolkits, training, and provide advisory support to better prevent and respond to GBVH. The Center will also help companies worldwide implement policies and practices that contribute to safer, more resilient work environments and communities, fostering a culture of respect and accountability.

The Respect@Work program is the latest addition to IFC’s Kenya2Equal Initiative in partnership with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE). It will complement the Center’s efforts by providing companies with a peer-learning platform to collaborate, learn, and implement strategies to create safer working environments. The platform will draw on real-world case studies and guidance rooted in international best practice, including the ILO Convention 190. The Respect@Work Program forms part of IFC’s efforts to build respectful workplaces.

In addition to improving the lives of those affected, research shows that addressing gender-based violence and harassment can significantly enhance business outcomes. Companies that proactively tackle violence and harassment experience improved employee retention, increased productivity, and stronger reputations. Moreover, workplaces free from violence and harassment are better positioned to attract top talent and foster innovation.

“Gender-based violence and harassment is not just a personal issue, it is a workplace issue, and one that demands urgent and collective action,” said Gillian Rogers, IFC’s Principal Country Officer in Kenya. “The evidence is clear: workplaces free from violence and harassment are more productive, innovative, and inclusive. IFC is committed to partnering with the private sector, offering evidence-based solutions and sharing practical experiences to create work environments where every worker feels safe, valued, and empowered.”