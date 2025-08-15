Kenyans will get no respite in terms of lower fuel prices after EPRA adjusted fuel prices downwards by a very small margin.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has published new maximum retail petroleum prices for the period spanning August 15 to September 14, 2025.
The prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene have been decreased by a measly Ksh. 1 per liter, while Diesel will remain unchanged. The new prices are effective midnight on August 15, 2025.
In the last period, fuel prices sharply increased. Super Petrol increased by Ksh. 8.99 per litre, Diesel by Ksh. 8.67 per litre, while Kerosene increased by Ksh. 9.65 per litre.
In the capital city, Nairobi, the new maximum retail prices are as follows:
- Super Petrol: Kshs 185.31 per liter
- Diesel: Kshs 171.88 per liter
- Kerosene: Kshs 155.59 per liter
The landed cost of Super Petrol decreased by 0.73%, from $628.30 to $623.71 per cubic meter. Similarly, the landed cost of Kerosene saw a significant drop of 3.20%, from $608.54 to $628.02 per cubic meter. Conversely, the landed cost of Diesel increased by 3.08%, from $616.59 to $635.58 per cubic meter.
The new prices, inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and other levies, will vary by location. Other major cities will see similar price adjustments:
- In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh. 182.41, Diesel at Ksh. 168.69, and Kerosene at Ksh. 152.68.
- Kisumu will see Super Petrol at Ksh. 185.97, Diesel at Ksh. 171.78, and Kerosene at Ksh. 155.83.
- In Nakuru, prices are set at Ksh. 184.35 for Super Petrol, Ksh. 170.97 for Diesel, and Ksh. 155.01 for Kerosene.